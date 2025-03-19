Morgan Wallen is making his way back to Saturday Night Live set to appear as the musical guest on the March 29 episode, alongside Anora star Mikey Madison.

The guest spot marks the country music star's first return to the SNL stage since his debut in December 2020. His initial scheduled appearance two months earlier was canceled after he was seen partying maskless and kissing multiple college students in Alabama, violating the show's strict COVID-19 protocols.

Following his removal, Wallen publicly apologized, acknowledging his actions were "short-sighted" and vowing to "work on himself."

When he finally made his way to SNL, he participated in a sketch poking fun at the controversy, reenacting the ill-fated party scene with host Jason Bateman.

Now 31, Wallen is returning to the late-night stage as he prepares to release his fourth studio album, I'm the Problem.

His SNL comeback comes amid a packed season, with Jack Black, Jon Hamm, and Lizzo also set to appear in upcoming episodes.