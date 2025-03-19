Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, sparked widespread outrage after posting another series of disturbing posts, including some that attacked Beyonce and Jay-Z's children as well as the family of her ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

In a now-deleted rant posted on X (formerly Twitter), Ye targeted Beyonce and Jay-Z's twins Rumi and Sir Carter, claiming they were conceived through IVF.

"WAIT HAS ANYONE SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCES YOUNGER KIDS THEYRE R******* NO LIKE LITERALLY AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL INSEMINATION IS SUCH A BLESSING BECAUSE HAVING R******* CHILDREN IS A CHOICE," he wrote.

He later deleted the post and claimed he did so because his X profile was "possibly" canceled. He joked about the situation, noting that he took the post down "like Down syndrome."

The rapper's outbursts have reignited a long-standing feud with Jay-Z, dating back to their collaboration on the 2011 album Watch the Throne. Tensions between the two have been public for years, and Jay-Z addressed their strained relationship in his 2017 song "Kill Jay-Z," in which he seemingly called West "insane."

In addition to his rants attacking Rumi and Sir Carter, Ye also claimed in a deleted tweet that his former wife Kim is a "sex trafficker." This followed a previous post of him saying the Kardashians are "sex workers" who "sex traffic" their black children, which he claimed the family "strategically produce." It is important to note that he provided no evidence to support the claim.

"THE KARDASHIANS ARE SEX WORKERS AND THEY SEX TRAFFIC ALL OF THE BLACL CHILDREN THEY STRATEGICALLY PRODUCE," he wrote. "KIM KARDASHIAN IS A SEX TRAFFICKER. I DONT LIKE THAT TWIGS HAS MY DAUGHTER IN HER VIDEO DRESSING ALL GROWN. I WOULD HAVE EXPECTED MORE FROM TWIGS."

Representatives for Beyonce, Jay-Z, and the Kardashians have yet to comment on the rapper's latest posts.

This is not the first time Ye has posted troubling rants. In February, he posted a series of antisemitic remarks on X, including declaring himself a Nazi and praising Hitler. This led his talent agency, 33 & West, to sever ties with him. Additionally, West faced backlash for selling swastika-emblazoned T-shirts on his Yeezy website, prompting Shopify to shut down the site. His account was temporarily deactivated after he shared links to pornographic content.