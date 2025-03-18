If Kim Kardashian does seek sole custody of their four children, a source revealed that Kanye West is ready to "fight" her.

The rapper's frustrations have reached a boiling point as tensions between the former couple continue to escalate.

West, 47, took to X over the weekend to express he felt that the Kardashians had taken his rights away as a parent. At the time, he was also promoting the release of his song "Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine," which features both his 11-year-old daughter, North West, and Christian "King" Combs, along with audio from Diddy, who's currently facing sex trafficking charges.

Prior to the release of the track, West shared and later deleted text messages purportedly with Kardashian, in which he warned to "go to war" amid her efforts to prevent the song from being released.

Kardashian's lawyer said that during a mediation session, West agreed to withhold another song from release; he did so anyway.

A source connected with him told The Sun, "Kanye will fight Kim all the way. He and North are very close, and she loves him. People kind of egg him on or tell him it's okay."

Kardashian and West, who officially divorced in November 2022, share four children: North, 11; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 5.

The SKIMS mogul has allegedly been trying to keep things as civil as possible with the kid's dad, but that may change now. She may end up fighting for full custody, as a source told the publication.

"The fear is Kim may go for full custody," the source added. "Even though she's tried to keep things civil, a lot has changed, and she has to protect the kids. If Kanye escalates things further, I don't think he'll ever come back from that."

Ye shares a text convo with Kim Kardashian about Kim owning all the rights to North West’s name & trademarks. pic.twitter.com/F8Sb8GLlDG — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) March 15, 2025

As part of their divorce agreement, West was to pay Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support and be responsible for half of the kids' education and security expenses. However, they waived spousal support and set up a mediation process for co-parenting disagreements.

Still, West has repeatedly expressed objections to where the kids go to school and other parenting choices. In his most recent social media posts, he seemed to vent his frustration at Kardashian and her family.

"I don't want to just 'see' my kids. I need to raise them," he wrote. "I need to have say-so on where they go to school, who their friends are, and whose houses they sleep over."

West also accused the Kardashian-Jenner family — and corporate media companies like Hulu and Disney — of profiting off his children. The "Donda" rapper launched into antisemitic comments in the same tirade reminiscent of previous controversies that have sparked a significant backlash.

Mental Health and Public Perception

West has allegedly been behaving erratically of late, which his acquaintances say has raised concerns over his mental health over the recent months in light of his continuous, impulsive public comments and business moves.

His wife, Bianca Censori, is reportedly doing the best she can, the first source revealed.

"Everybody's trying to help him, but people also egg him on or tell him it's okay. If you say no to him, he finds somebody else."

Although West has discussed his bipolar disorder diagnosis in the past, he recently stated he had been misdiagnosed and ceased medication. He implied that his wife thinks that he might have ADHD. It has also been claimed he has "exacerbated his issues" by using nitrous gas during dental visits.

"He's basically feral," an insider said. "It's like caring for a wounded animal, but they keep running away. He doesn't have the boundaries of regular people. There's nothing to stop him, and he still has millions in the bank."