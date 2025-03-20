While the beauty industry has made progress in diversity, there are still significant gaps in inclusivity despite brands expanding their shade ranges and formulations. Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty recently faced scrutiny for this very issue.

Major companies like Fenty Beauty, Estée Lauder, and MAC have all faced backlash at various times for lacking inclusivity, and Rhode Beauty recently found itself in the same position.

Rhode Beauty, founded by Bieber, encountered criticism after the launch of its Pocket Blush collection. Although the product was widely popular, it failed to work on darker skin tones, sparking frustration among consumers.

TikTok creator Golloria was among those who pointed this out, testing shades like 'Juice Box,' 'Spicy Marg,' and 'Toasted Teddy,' only to find they left an ashy cast on her complexion. "I feel like in 2024 if you're going to drop anything 'complexion', it should be able to work for any skin tone and complexion," she stated in her video.

Despite being a new mother and managing a growing brand, Bieber did not ignore the complaints. Instead, she reached out to Golloria and worked with her to refine the formula. Just a month later, Golloria shared a follow-up video showcasing the improved product, calling it a major transformation. "This is why you advocate for yourself," she said, revealing the new results.

But the efforts did not stop there. Rhode Beauty went a step further, partnering with Golloria and chemist Ron Chemist to create additional blush shades suitable for darker skin tones. "If it wasn't good enough, we'd continue to go back to the lab until it was," she emphasized.

The brand introduced 'Plum' and 'Date Cake,' two richly pigmented shades designed specifically with deeper complexions in mind. Consumers praised the brand's commitment to change, with one commenter writing, "Hailey heard people's concerns and not only listened but made sure it was what everyone wanted!"

Another added, "Black skin is the most overlooked in the makeup world, and I truly appreciate Rhode reaching out and taking this issue seriously."

Rhode's ability to listen and adapt may have turned its initial misstep into a major success—leaving many to wonder if 2025 will be the brand's breakout year.