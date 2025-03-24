Vivian Wilson, the 20-year-old daughter of Elon Musk and Justine Wilson, has opened up about how different her parents were when she came out as trans in 2020.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, she opened up about how her mom is on her side despite the rocky relationship with Musk.

"She was very supportive of my transition," Vivian said of her mother, author Justine Wilson, 52.

Vivian recalled how her mother immediately supported her when she came out as transgender. She explained that her mother had already suspected the truth, making her reaction more of a confirmation than a revelation. Justine briefly feigned surprise before offering her complete acceptance, reinforcing the ease with which she embraced Vivian's identity.

"She kind of [pieced it together], so when I came out, she pretended to be slightly surprised for 30 seconds and then was like, 'Yeah, honey. Okay.'"

The experience with Musk, however, was different. "He was not as supportive as my mom," Vivian stated.

She described their relationship as distant, revealing that she had not spoken to her father for months before seeking gender-affirming medical care.

Despite the lack of communication, she was still required to obtain his legal consent for hormone blockers and hormone replacement therapy—a process she found frustrating and burdensome.

"First of all, I had not talked to him in months—in months—so I had to get f*****g parental consent to get testosterone blockers and [hormone replacement therapy]."

She revealed that her coming-out journey reached a breaking point late one night when she could no longer suppress her identity. "It was 11:00 p.m., and I was like, I know for a fact I am trans. I had known for a few months at that point, and I was like, I cannot f------ do this anymore," she said.

She described experiencing severe emotional distress during this time. "That was the point where puberty was really picking up and everything in my life was completely falling apart. I was constantly having mental breakdowns in the middle of class."

"I could not get through days. I didn't want to wake up, I didn't want to do anything. I just wanted to rot, pretty much."

Looking back, Vivian wishes she had come out to her mother first rather than through social media. "I do regret that," she admitted. "If I were to do it again, [my mom] deserves to be the first one to know."

On Estrangement from Elon Musk

Vivian has not spoken to Musk since, who has even made statements against his particular gender-affirming medical care for minors. Musk has previously claimed that he was "tricked" into letting Vivian go through a medical transition at 16—something she has since denied.

Vivian later pushed back against Musk's claim in an interview with NBC News, labeling it a "lie." Remembering her own experience as a child, she continued to say that her dad was there about 10% of the time.

Vivian also thanked her mother for standing up for her despite her contentious relationship with Musk. "She's been supportive of the choices that I have made in college, about being public. She kind of was like, 'Well, I can't stop you, so whatever.'"