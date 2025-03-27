Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's bodies still remain unclaimed several weeks after they were discovered dead in their home, according to a report.

The bodies of the married couple are still with the Medical Examiner in New Mexico, according to TMZ, adding that their names were still on the list of names of unclaimed decedents as of March 27.

Officials told the outlet that it is not usual for bodies to remain unclaimed this long after their passing and that the family of the late actor could still be making funeral arrangements.

Their bodies remaining unclaimed comes after it was reported that Hackman's family took a legal step in order to prevent the release of autopsy results following his and Arakawa's deaths.

One of the many reasons listed for the reason the family prevented the release of the autopsy was the couple's discreet lifestyle as well as the potentially distressing images that could be exploited in the couple's passing.

After their bodies were discovered, it was revealed that Hackman died from heart disease, with Alzheimer's disease as a contributing factor. Arakawa has been revealed to have died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, an illness that is transmitted by rodents.

The last activity on Hackman's pacemaker was on Feb. 18 and Arakawa reportedly sought medical help on Feb. 12.

Their bodies wreak havoc discovered on Feb. 26 and their bodies were showing signs of decay as well as partial mummification, People reports.

Hackman had three children from his first marriage to Faye Maltese: son Christopher Allen, and daughters Elizabeth Jean and Leslie Anne. Despite reports of a strained relationship, the children are expected to inherit Hackman's $80 million estate, as his will primarily left assets to Arakawa, who passed before him, The Sun reports.