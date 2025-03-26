Recently released bodycam footage shows the wife of Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa, warned of being stalked by an unknown man several months prior to her death.

Two times, she confided in her hairstylist, Christopher, saying she had been "stalked" by a creepy man.

Hackman, 94, and Arakawa, 61, were found at their home in Santa Fe on February 26. The Oscar-winning actor died a week after his wife from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome and had heart disease complicated by old and advanced Alzheimer's disease when he died.

Bizarre Encounters Set Off Alarm Bells

In a video obtained by Fox News, Christopher said Arakawa had spotted a man in a car outside the gated community, saying, "She mentioned to me that there was a man that had parked outside of their gate and followed them."

Christopher recalled, "She said, 'Christopher, I'm surprised that security didn't [know] how he got there... because when we left, I noticed that this car had followed us from the residence to White Rock.'"' He said the man then came with a folder of photos of Hackman, asking for his signature on the pictures.

"I said, 'That's so weird because Santa Fe's not a place of paparazzi and stuff.' She said... she approached him and said, 'I told him he needed to have more respect,'" Christopher recalled.

Second Encounter Sparks Fears

The same person then apparently offered the pair a bottle of wine, which they refused at another address the same evening. Christopher, who looked genuinely upset over what happened to Arakawa, told her to be more cautious.

"I said, 'Oh my gosh, Betsy, that's crazy. You should not have approached this person. This makes me nervous,'" he shared.

It is not clear if the alleged stalker is also suspected in the couple's deaths, authorities said. But the shocking allegations only add to the mystery surrounding the deaths of the iconic actor and his wife. Detectives are continuing to explore the circumstances leading to their deaths.