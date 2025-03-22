Police bodycam footage newly released showed Gene Hackman's daughter, Elizabeth Hackman, saying she would like the actor's dog, Zinna, to be cremated and interred next to his late wife, Betsy Arakawa after cops last month found the mummified remains of the couple at their home in New Mexico last month.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office released the footage Friday of Elizabeth speaking with a deputy, according to TMZ.

"Yeah, I'm thinking cremate the dog and bury it with Betsy," Elizabeth told the officer. She also made another emotional request, asking, "If the dog was wearing a collar, could you save that for me?"

Although mummified due to the dry New Mexico climate, authorities confirmed the legendary actor and his wife died of natural causes. Veterinarians attributed Zinna's death to dehydration and starvation.

Court Fight Over Autopsy and Investigation Files

The family of Gene Hackman is seeking to block the release of his autopsy report, adding another layer of intrigue to the circumstances surrounding his death.

The family has also asked for photos and video of the couple's bodies, the remains of their dog, and the scene of their deaths inside their home to be kept from the public in addition to the autopsy.

SA anta Fe court has issued a temporary restraining order against the Sheriff's Office and the Office of the Medical Investigator , barring them from releasing any such materials until a hearing later this month.

Questions Raised By Unprecedented Legal Action

A source familiar with death investigations in New Mexico said he was surprised the family was trying to limit access to the autopsy report.

However, now that the autopsy has already been completed, the insider said it is unprecedented for someone only now to attempt to block it from being released to the public.

"Trying to block the autopsy report is very atypical; that is not something I have ever seen before," the insider told The US Sun.

"New Mexico doesn't have an exemption for autopsy photos, and normally, it's not a concern. However, when it comes to celebrity deaths, a lot of people request them."

The source also stated that while it is common for celebrities and their families to seek preventive legal measures against the release of photos, it is unusual to have a measure against the report of an autopsy itself.