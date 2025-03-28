Sir Elton John declared Wednesday night that he is prepared to confront former President Donald Trump over potential cuts to AIDS relief funding, emphasizing that "people's lives are at stake."

Speaking during a performance at the London Palladium, the 78-year-old music icon and long-time AIDS activist expressed concern about the future of U.S. global health funding for combating the HIV/AIDS epidemic — a funding package that has been under threat since Trump took office.. John, who has been a prominent figure in the fight against AIDS for decades, emphasized the need for diplomacy in his advocacy efforts.

"I cannot speak out about governments. I'm a diplomat," John stated as quoted by DailyMail. "If I speak out about governments, then what's going to happen to the AIDS money? What's going to happen to PEPFAR [The U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief]?"

John acknowledged the delicate balance between advocacy and political criticism, stating he has to negotiate rather than resort to personal attacks. "I've got people's lives at stake. I have an AIDS foundation that depends on money, and I will go there and fight for it as much as I can," he said.

Elton John Praises George W. Bush

He also noted the importance of past U.S. administrations in keeping money for AIDS relief alive, citing former President George W. Bush's establishment of PEPFAR in 2003, which has saved more than 25 million lives worldwide. But the political weather right now looks "a little shaky," John said.

Despite past bipartisan support for AIDS relief, concerns have arisen regarding the program's future amid budget cuts proposed by the current administration. John has vowed to advocate for continued funding, even if it means confronting Trump directly.

"To be fair to all the governments, since George W. Bush, who initiated PEPFAR, to Donald Trump, they have kept PEPFAR going," John remarked. "But I'm going to go there and fight for it, even if I have to go face to face I will."

In recent months, several health organizations and advocates have sounded the alarm about what budget cuts could mean for health care systems in regions heavily dependent on PEPFAR funding, including parts of Africa and Asia.

Experts say medication access disruptions could have dire implications for millions of people who rely on such programs.