Elton John has been struggling with a condition that has forever left him with limited eyesight.

The singer took to Instagram Tuesday to share the severity of the condition with his 4.9 million followers.

"Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye. I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye," he wrote in a statement.

The "Rocket Man" singer added: "I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks. I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far. With love and gratitude, Elton John."

An outpouring of support for the performer flooded the post's comment section.

One fan wrote, "So sorry to hear about your eye infection but glad that it is something that is curable hope you get to feeling better soon hugs and prayers sent love you!!!!!" Another penned, "Awww get well soon Elton!!! Sending you lots of love and positive energy you've got this!"

The 77-year-old also received support from fellow celebs, including singer T.J. Osborne who encouraged him to "Take your time and recover, Elton. We'll be here waiting for your return when you're healthy and ready ;)."

This isn't the first health scare that Elton John has experienced.

Back in 2022, he was hospitalized after falling in his home in France, according to 'Deadline.'

"We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure," his rep told 'BBC.' "Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health."

During an 'Entertainment Tonight' interview published in June, the iconic singer was asked if he ever plans to tour again when he bluntly replied, "No."

David Furnish, John's husband, added how they have "our sons, you know, they're getting into their teenage years now. We don't want to miss anything. We want to be present for that. It's sort of a key decade, I think, in a child's life."

John played his final North American concert in November at LA's Dodger Stadium.