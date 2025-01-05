Elton John Brings Laughter After Introducing Brandi Carlile as Rihanna Amid Fading Eyesight
Sir Elton John once again stole the scene at the Golden Globes this year after making fun of his current health problem.
Prior to the event, the legendary musician confirmed his attendance as one of the official presenters, along with Brandi Carlile.
This drew much attention as this will also be one of his first public appearances after he previously confessed that he lost his vision.
Sir Elton detailed that he has now limited vision after dealing with a severe eye infection that caused him to lose eyesight in his right eye.
He broke the news through Instagram in September last year.
But during the event, he proved that the only thing fading is his vision and not his solid sense of humor.
"There's been a lot of stories going around about my regressive eyesight, I just want to reassure everyone: It's not as bad as it seems, so I'm so pleased to be here with my cohost, Rihanna," joked Elton John, as he introduced Brandi Carlile.
While the joke entertained the A-list celebrities in the crowd, Carlile kept the momentum by awarding the award to Challengers composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.