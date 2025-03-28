Brooke Hogan is speaking out after her mother, Linda Hogan, publicly blamed Hulk Hogan for their family's ongoing estrangement. Linda posted a tearful video this week, accusing her ex-husband of being a "complete liar" and a "sex addict," saying he had destroyed their family.

Brooke responded the next day on Instagram, stating that her decision to go no contact with both parents was not due to either parent influencing her against the other. "I have completely separate reasons for going no contact with each of my parents. No contact with my Mom has nothing to do with my Dad, and no contact with my Father has nothing to do with my Mother," she wrote.

She added, "This also pertains to my dad's second and third, now current wife. This decision was made based purely on how they have each dealt with me directly my entire life."

Brooke revealed painful details about her childhood, writing, "I have been EXTREMELY verbally and mentally abused since childhood. Sadly, it would frequently turn physical. And sometimes it's not by the person you would assume, abuse comes in all shapes and sizes."

She expressed that she made efforts to reconcile, but was repeatedly hurt. "I so badly wanted to see good in them, protect, help, and start anew - just to be disrespected again and again. I longed for a normal family, but it never came to fruition. I've repeatedly held my hand out to help them, only to have them pull me into the darkness with them. I've set boundaries that were not respected, and at this point, I can truly do no more."

Linda, who hasn't spoken to Brooke in nearly eight years, claimed in her video, "It's been 15 however long years since I left Hulk Hogan and my family is the worst mess. Brooke doesn't talk to us. She had twins, she got married [and] she didn't tell us."

The tension between the family remains unresolved.