Hulk Hogan appeared on the highly-anticipated premiere of WWE's Monday Night RAW on Netflix, however, Hogan received an unexpected reaction from fans.

Hogan — a beloved WWE legend who inspired WrestleMania following the success of Hulkamania in 1984 — was booed by nearly 18,000 fans as he gave his opening statement to the crowd.

Returning wrestling stars received standing ovations, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, The Undertaker, and John Cena. However, Hogan wasn't shown the same appreciation.

"Well, let me tell you something, brother!" Hogan, 71, expressed. "I've been in this business for over 40 years and the greatest part of my life was being part of this great WWE, guys," he said, battling the volume of the fans' constant booing.

"Yo, I've had all kind of tag team partners over the years, but you the fans have been my greatest tag team partner because you stuck with me through thick and thin, dudes! Yo, I got a new tag team partner right now. I got Hulk Hogan's real American beer..." the unpopular wrestling champion stated.

He continued: "I had incredible partners, like the Macho Man Randy Savage. I've had giant-sized partners like Andre the Giant. But the greatest partner the WWE has ever had, is the fact that tonight, we're making history, and the WWE has tag teamed up with Netflix, the greatest tag team partner of all time."

The booing crowd comes years after Hogan's WWE contract was terminated back in 2015 after a tape emerged of him using a racial slur, an incident he has since apologized for, asking fans for forgiveness.

"I'm not a racist but I never should have said what I said. It was wrong. I'm embarrassed by it," he said, per ABC News back in 2015, adding that the term was "thrown around like it was nothing," in his hometown of Port Tampa. He was later reinstated to WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

In July, Hogan showed his support for President-elect Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, ripping off his suit jacket and shirt to reveal a red Trump-Vance tank top in a theatrical stunt.

"As an entertainer, I try to stay out of politics," Hogan said. "But after everything that's happened to our country over the past four years, and everything that happened last weekend, I can no longer stay silent."

Hogan — real name Terry Bollea — was also involved in a shocking legal case in the media regarding his lawsuit against Gawker Media after the company reportedly published a sex tape involving him and his friend's wife, also revealing his use of racist language.

Hogan sued the company for a whopping $100 million, citing invasion of privacy. According to First Amendment Watch, in the case involving Hulk Hogan V. Gawker, the wrestler was awarded $140 million in total damages.

That said, the drama appears to be sticking to Hogan, judging by the sea of booing he received during Netflix's event in Los Angeles. Fans in the comment section seemingly agree with the crowd's response while others appear to be on the fence.

"Cmon man give Hulk a break lol," one fan wrote. "Sad fans booing him," a second empathized. "Yeah I guess they don't like racists," a third teased. "Good as he should F MAGA," a fourth darted. "Way to go LA," a fifth poked.

Monday Night Raw's debut was riddled with star-studded guest appearances, including Travis Scott, Vanessa Hudgens, Richard Gadd, and Tiffany Haddish who were all spotted in the crowd.