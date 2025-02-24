Ryan Reynolds is standing firmly by his wife Blake Lively's side as her legal battle with "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni continues to escalate. Reports claim he has been seeking support for the actress behind the scenes.

The "Deadpool" actor made a notable appearance at the "Saturday Night Live" 50th anniversary special, where he playfully addressed the ongoing controversy. When asked how he was doing by former cast members Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, Reynolds responded defensively, "Great, why? What have you heard?"

However, behind the scenes, Reynolds is allegedly actively drumming up support for his wife from industry friends and colleagues in their personal and professional lives, per The Hollywood Reporter, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Lively and Reynolds' attorneys recently filed a notice to dismiss Baldoni's $400 million defamation and extortion suit. Leslie Sloane, the couple's publicist, who is also named in the lawsuit, filed a similar notice in late January.

Behind the Legal Drama Between Lively and Baldoni

The legal drama between Lively and Baldoni began in December 2024 when the actress filed a complaint against her co-star, accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of "It Ends With Us" and alleging a retaliatory campaign to damage her reputation. Baldoni vehemently denied these claims and responded with his own lawsuits, including one against The New York Times for $250 million and another against Lively and Reynolds for $400 million.

Since then, both sides have used unconventional methods to present their cases. For instance, Baldoni launched a website containing an amended version of his complaint and a detailed timeline of events, including alleged text messages between himself and Lively. In response, Lively's team has characterized Baldoni's actions as "another chapter in the abuser playbook."

The initial hearing for the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni took place on Feb. 3. As for the trial date, Judge Lewis J. Liman has set March 9, 2026, as the scheduled start for the trial in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. However, the judge warned that this date might be moved up if the case continues to be litigated in the press.