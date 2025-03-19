Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have hit a rock in their marriage with her never-ending legal battle against Justin Baldoni.

The 37-year-old actress is involved in a very public lawsuit with her former "It Ends With Us" co-star, who is facing sexual harassment claims from Lively—which Baldoni, 41, has denied.

In turn, Baldoni subsequently sued Lively, Reynolds, and her publicist for $400 million in defamation, which all three have denied.

Things took a turn for the worse when Baldoni filed a $250 million libel suit against The New York Times for covering a report on Lively's accusations. Sources say the stress of this situation has taken a toll on Lively and Reynolds at home, especially as court dates for determination have become further away.

According to a source for Us Weekly, the intense scrutiny they're living under has tensed their home.

Another insider noted that the ordeal has been "really hard for Blake and Ryan," but the couple is doing their best to stay "positive and support each other."

In recent filings, the former "Gossip Girl" star has said the lawsuits have taken a toll on her emotional health. In an amended complaint from February 18, she said the legal struggle had taken an "extreme" toll on the family, including her husband and their four children —James, 10; Inez, 8; Betty, 5; and Olin, 2.

A third source emphasized the disruption the lawsuit has caused in the couple's lives. "They've had their lives turned upside down. It's been hard," they said. Despite the turmoil, Reynolds remains firmly by his wife's side. "They're supporting one another," another insider confirmed.

Though the couple experienced private and legal tension, Lively has remained composed in public. On March 7, she squeezed in some time to say hello to fans while attending the premiere of Another Simple Favor at the South by Southwest Film Festival.

Yet social media influencers in Baldoni's corner pounced on the moment, falsely alleging that she had staged her interactions with fans in order to score points with the public.

At the same time, Us Weekly noted that while Lively has been enthusiastic, her "Another Simple Favor" co-star, actress Anna Kendrick, seemed to be taking a more cautious approach during the press tour.

A source said the two actresses' varying responses to the backlash are due to personality differences and not any kind of rift. The source added that the two actresses don't hang out when they aren't working.

Online Reaction and Legal Strategy Surprise

Lively and Reynolds are said to have been stunned by the outpouring of online support for Baldoni as the legal saga plays on.

"[Blake wishes] people would wait and see how things pan out in court before making judgments," a source said, adding that the couple believes the backlash has been disproportionate.

"Usually, when [someone says they are] a victim, there's some grace. But they feel like they haven't experienced that."

Lively, however, is ready to put one foot in front of the other. A source told Entertainment Tonight, "She won't be hiding."

"The whole experience has been devastating for Blake and Ryan, but they're not running away from it. They know what really happened, and they're going to stand up for themselves.