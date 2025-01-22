Arnold Schwarzenegger has stepped out and pledged to give $1 million to support the Los Angeles wildfire relief operations as a new wildfire has ignited in southern California.

Strong winds and the dry climate of southern California caused a brush fire to start two weeks ago, which swiftly spread over the city of Los Angeles.

Early on Wednesday, the Hughes Fire, a rapidly expanding wildfire driven by high winds, sprang out in the area north of Los Angeles.

As of writing, the Palisades and Eaton wildfires continue to rage on, causing widespread devastation.

Using his platform on Instagram, the 77-year-old actor shared his intention to support relief initiatives by making contributions to three different foundations.

He has pledged contributions to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the California Fire Foundation, and Habitat LA as part of his ongoing efforts to assist the affected communities.

Introducing a new initiative, the "Expendables" actor released a custom T-shirt design now up for grabs for fans, with all proceeds pledged to support the mentioned charitable organizations.

Along with Schwarzenegger's announcement is a snapshot of the "LA Strong" tee showing his muscular body, intended to inspire and empower fans.

"A lot of my fans have asked me how they can help LA," he said. "I'm going to lead the way."

The actor revealed, "I'm sending a million dollars of my own money, split between @lafdfoundation, @cafirefound, and @habitatla."

Schwarzenegger also expressed his disapproval of companies or rich individuals relying on their fans to make charitable donations on their behalf.

"But I know you want to help. So I had my team design a shirt. 100% of the profits will go to the organizations."

He offered an explanation for the recognizable shirt in his possession.

"It's based on an LA classic, the knock-off version of me they sell to tourists on the Venice boardwalk, except I can use my image," the former politician shared, along with a mention that the shirt could be purchased through a link on his social media profile.

Fans praised Schwarzenegger in the comment section of his post, with one fan writing, "Just ordered! You're the best!"

Another said, "The Governator leading the way once again for California," while a third said, "Way to go, Arnold. That is so powerful!"

"You are the man Arnold ! Thank you," a fourth wrote.