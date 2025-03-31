Country music star Morgan Wallen stirred controversy yet again following his recent appearance on Saturday Night Live.

After performing on the March 29 episode, Wallen broke with tradition during the show's closing credits by abruptly walking off the stage instead of joining host Mikey Madison and the cast for the usual sign-off. The move immediately drew speculation — and applause from many in his fanbase.

During the final moments of the episode, Madison thanked the cast and Wallen, giving him a hug before he appeared to whisper something in her ear and exit the stage. Moments later, Wallen posted an Instagram Story showing his private jet with the caption: "Get me to God's country."

Online, the reactions were swift and polarized. Anna Lulis tweeted, "Morgan Wallen praises Jesus during his SNL performance, then left early and posted on Instagram, 'Get me to God's Country'—rejecting Hollywood's anti-Christian bias. We need more of this. Christ is King. 🙏"

Shawn Farash also praised the decision, writing, "Morgan Wallen is taking heat for walking off stage after SNL was over and not celebrating with the rest of the cast. I have more respect for him now than I ever did. This is cold. Dude took the money and ran."

Buzz Patterson echoed those sentiments, posting, "Morgan Wallen shows the SNL cast exactly how he feels. Love it! 👏🔥"

Another user, Jack, added, "Country singer Morgan Wallen walks off the SNL stage without recognizing any of the staff. My respect for him 📈 This is so based. SNL is officially irrelevant."

Wallen has not publicly commented beyond his Instagram post. It remains unclear what he whispered to Madison or whether his exit was meant as a pointed political or cultural statement. Still, given his past friction with the show — including his 2020 removal over a COVID protocol violation — some believe the exit was calculated.