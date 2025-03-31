The family of legendary actor Gene Hackman is seeking to stop the public release of his death records, citing the constitutional right to privacy as grounds for the request. A judge is currently reviewing whether to grant the motion and place a permanent seal on the materials.

According to reports, Hackman's estate is requesting that all photos, videos, and related documents surrounding the couple's passing be withheld from public access. A temporary hold has already been put in place while the court considers the matter.

Hackman, 94, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, were discovered dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico home on February 26. Hackman reportedly died of heart disease with complications from Alzheimer's, just one week after Arakawa passed away from hantavirus — a rare but deadly infection carried by rodents.

Gene was found unresponsive in the home's mudroom, while Betsy was located in the bathroom. The sequence of their deaths, with Betsy dying first, is believed to have complicated matters regarding the actor's estate and final wishes.

The couple's bodies had not yet been claimed in the days following their deaths, which added to speculation about the status of Hackman's reported $80 million fortune. His three adult children — Christopher, 65, Elizabeth, 62, and Leslie, 58 — were born during his marriage to his first wife, Faye Maltese. All three currently reside in California.

Elizabeth and Leslie released a statement shortly after the news broke: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy." The family also said, "He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us, he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss."

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Elizabeth added: "They had a wonderful marriage. I give credit to his wife, Betsy, for keeping him alive... [Betsy] took very, very good care of him and was always looking out for his health."