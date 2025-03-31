Virginia Giuffre has announced she is in critical condition after a serious car accident involving a school bus.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram to share a hospital selfie and update followers on what she called the "worst start to a new year."

Giuffre, who is known for her advocacy work and for suing Prince Andrew for sexual assault, wrote, "When a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can."

She went on to reveal the severity of her condition: "I've gone into kidney renal failure, they've given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology."

Despite the grim diagnosis, Giuffre shared a mixture of peace and heartbreak. "I'm ready to go," she said, but added, "I want to see [my] babies one last time."

In her post, she reflected on the cruelty of fate, writing, "You know what they say about wishes. S–T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it's still going to be s–t at the end of the day."

She closed with a message of thanks: "Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless you all xx Virginia 😔🙏🦋."

Giuffre rose to international prominence after accusing Prince Andrew of raping her at age 17 while she was part of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring. Andrew denied the allegations, and the case was settled out of court in 2022.