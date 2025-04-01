Prince Harry's public image is facing intense scrutiny following accusations of bullying, harassment, and misogyny within the charity he co-founded, Sentebale.

The royal, who stepped down from his role as patron of the organization last week, is now grappling with questions about his future in the world of celebrity endorsements and brand partnerships.

It had been triggered by allegations from Dr. Sophie Chandauka, a former chair of the charity, who publicly accused the organization of bad governance, claiming the charity had been damaged by bullying and harassment. These problems, she argued, were directly related to Harry's role — especially since he and Meghan Markle moved to the US in 2020.

Prince Harry's decision to step away from the charity came in the wake of the resignation of the charity's entire board of trustees, which included Dr. Chandauka. The move was described as an act of solidarity with the trustees.

"Harry's brand has taken a real hit. He would not have expected such a fallout," a source close to the royal told Radar Online. "Now he's desperately trying to salvage his reputation, fearing the row could tarnish future deals and endorsements."

Chandauka released a scathing statement upon Harry's departure, alleging the prince tried to "eject" her from the charity and detailing years of "bullying, harassment and misogyny" during her leadership.

She emphasized that these issues had been swept under the rug by those in power and that she had the receipts to prove it.

"The number one risk for this organization was the toxicity of its lead patron's brand," she said.

Chandauka further asserted that her efforts to raise concerns about the charity's direction were often dismissed. "When I tried to bring this up, I was told, 'It's an uncomfortable conversation to have with Prince Harry in the room," she shared.

Sentebale's Struggles Following Harry's Departure

She also noted that the charity's fortunes began to decline after Harry and Meghan's relocation to California. Corporate sponsors and donors reportedly pulled their support, with some suggesting that Harry's association with the organization had become a liability.

After reviewing the charity's finances from the previous seven years, Chandauka found a "significant correlation" between Harry's departure from the UK and Sentebale's financial decline.

"I think what really happened is that the Sentebale brand began to fade after Harry left the UK. The connection to him became a risk, and our commercial partnerships suffered."

While this departure from Sentebale may turn out to be a controversial one, it has set forth a future debate concerning Harry and how to shape his public image and brand. Potential partners could deem Harry "damaged goods," since he was once thought of as a force for good thanks to charities associated with his mother, Princess Diana.

A brand consultant noted, "The fallout from this situation could have a lasting effect."

"He may struggle to recover from the toxicity now associated with his name."