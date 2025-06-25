In a surprising turn in the ongoing "It Ends With Us" legal battle, Justin Baldoni has officially decided not to refile his dropped $400 million countersuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

This update follows a June 9 ruling by Judge Lewis J. Liman, who dismissed Baldoni's original complaint but left the door open for specific amended claims.

Baldoni, 41, initially accused Lively of defamation and extortion, and Reynolds of interfering in his business.

The court tossed out those claims with prejudice—meaning they cannot be brought again.

However, the judge did allow for potential revisions of two narrower claims: breach of implied covenant and tortious interference. Baldoni's legal team, however, missed the court's deadline to submit any amendments.

Attorney Bryan Freedman confirmed the decision in a statement, saying, "The Court's decision has no effect on the truth that there was no harassment nor any smear campaign... Instead of revising the existing claims, our clients will be pursuing additional legal options that are available to us."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Lively celebrated the legal win, calling Baldoni's original complaint a "frivolous" and "sham" lawsuit. "The Court's dismissal... was a total victory," the rep told People.

The midnight deadline has expired and no amended complaint.



Justin Baldoni's retaliatory lawsuit is dead. pic.twitter.com/79su93S6fG — Expatriarch (@Expatriarch_uk) June 24, 2025

Baldoni Skips Refiling, Lively Lawsuit Moves Toward 2026 Trial

The original suit stemmed from Lively's December 2024 lawsuit, which accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and workplace retaliation—claims Baldoni has strongly denied.

Public reaction has been mixed, especially after entertainment blogger Perez Hilton noted that while the court battle looks quiet on paper, the tone has shifted significantly.

According to FandomWire, Hilton highlighted that Baldoni's team "missed the deadline" to refile, casting doubt on their earlier promises to press on with the case.

To add fuel to the fire, Reynolds' legal team has filed for sanctions, claiming Baldoni's lawsuit was meritless and purely meant for headlines.

According to court documents, Reynolds is demanding that Baldoni's lawyers cover his legal fees, pointing to Rule 11 violations which penalize frivolous filings.

Judge Liman also recently denied Lively's request to keep private her communications with friend Taylor Swift about the film, allowing discovery to move forward.

The next big moment in this high-profile legal fight will be in March 2026, when Lively's claims are expected to go to trial.