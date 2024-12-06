Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter, Apple Martin, has come under scrutiny after being labeled a "mean girl" for jumping into a fellow debutante's photo at Le Bal des Débutantes.

However, French debutante Aliénor Loppin de Montmort, who was in the viral video, defended Apple, calling the backlash unfair.

Speaking to People on Thursday, Loppin de Montmort stated that Apple, 20, "doesn't deserve an ounce of what she's getting" online. She went on to describe the Vanderbilt University student as "genuinely the nicest girl ever," adding that Apple was kind to everyone, not just her. "She was the nicest girl ever toward not only me but all the debs," Loppin de Montmort emphasized.

The viral clip shows Loppin de Montmort posing in her elegant black gown when Apple stepped into the frame and began striking playful poses. At the time, Loppin de Montmort appeared unbothered by the interruption and gracefully continued walking.

In addition to the photo incident, Apple made headlines for seemingly rolling her eyes during a conversation with her date, Count Leo Henckel von Donnersmarck. The moment sparked further online chatter about her behavior at the event.

The high-profile evening also included Apple's parents, Paltrow and Martin, as well as her grandmother Blythe Danner and younger brother Moses Martin. Chris, 47, shared a touching slow dance with Apple during the Parisian event and avoided commenting on the backlash during his appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Thursday, December 5.

Apple wore a stunning blue Valentino gown to the ball, where she was one of many debutantes honored at the annual event. Despite the controversy, she has yet to respond publicly to the criticism.

The family appeared united at the event, with Chris posing for a rare photo with Paltrow, from whom he amicably split in 2014.