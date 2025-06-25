Former reality star Kelley Wolf is opening up about her recent psychiatric hold and her hopes for her children after a public split from actor Scott Wolf.

Kelley Wolf, known from "The Real World: New Orleans," has spoken out following a widely shared video that showed her being handcuffed at a Utah resort earlier this month.

She later shared that the incident resulted in her being placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold—something she says she didn't agree with at all.

In a now-deleted Instagram post dated June 23, Kelley wrote, "No mental illness. No addictions. Just a woman who SURVIVED an involuntary 5150."

Though "5150" is a term tied to California law, she confirmed her detainment happened in Utah.

According to ENews, authorities stated she was transported from the Sundance resort to a local hospital, not arrested. But Kelley described the experience as traumatic.

"I was handcuffed by police in MY favorite place," she shared. "They tried to medicate me—lithium, Seroquel, Xanax. I 'politely' declined."

She also said a "so-called 'friend'"—not her ex Scott or her father—was behind the call that triggered the hospitalization. "To be clear: I was not suicidal," Kelley emphasized. "I was not unstable. I am happy and single!"

Kelley and "Party of Five" actor Scott Wolf announced the end of their 21-year marriage just days before the incident.

Kelley Wolf confirms she was placed on ‘involuntary hold’ after being detained by police: ‘All I really needed was a little help’ https://t.co/RzHlbvcA54 pic.twitter.com/Vfd4X4qEHt — Page Six (@PageSix) June 24, 2025

Kelley Wolf Says She Can't Reach Scott Wolf or Their Kids

Since then, Kelley says she hasn't been able to get in touch with Scott or their kids—Jackson (16), Miller (12), and Lucy (11).

"Can't get a hold of the fam!" she posted, noting they were reportedly on vacation in Cape Cod.

But Kelley is trying to stay focused on her kids and future. In a separate Instagram post, she shared a screenshot from a FaceTime call with her three children.

"I JUST CALLED ALL THREE KIDS to let them know that I pitched a show I've been dreaming about for OVER A DECADE," she wrote, describing a comedic travel project she hopes to bring to Hulu, US Magazine said.

She encouraged her kids to stay strong, reminding them that they don't give up—they keep going and find a way forward.

She also shared some exciting news, telling them they'd be heading to Spain soon, where she might finally get the chance to create the show she's been dreaming about since she was their age.

Kelley also addressed her parenting style, saying she always tells her children the truth "within reason and with love."

Her final message? "I'm ALIVE. I'm not quiet anymore. And the show's just getting started."

Scott Wolf has not publicly commented on the situation.