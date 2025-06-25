Arnold Schwarzenegger recently shared heartfelt words about his son Patrick Schwarzenegger's former relationship with pop star Miley Cyrus.

Although the pair broke up nearly a decade ago, the actor and former governor still holds fond memories of the "Wrecking Ball" singer.

"She's a wonderful, wonderful girl and human being," Schwarzenegger, 77, said during a guest appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen. "Very, very talented," he added.

months before they went their separate ways in April 2015.

While they were together, they didn't hold back—whether it was cozying up at a USC football game or enjoying some sunshine in Hawaii, they clearly had fun, PageSix said.

One memory that really sticks with Patrick's dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, is when Miley joined the family on a ski trip to Sun Valley.

"She came up to Sun Valley when we were skiing up there. She was just a wonderful house guest," he said. "We just all loved her."

When asked if there were any hard feelings about the relationship, Arnold responded kindly, saying, "There is no worst part. She was just a really good, good person and fun to hang out with. I'm sorry it didn't work out."

Miley and Patrick Have Moved On — And Are Both Thriving

Miley Cyrus and Patrick Schwarzenegger's romance is behind them now, but both are happily moving forward with their lives.

According to ENews, Miley is currently in a happy relationship with musician Maxx Morando, while Patrick is engaged to model Abby Champion, his longtime girlfriend.

Patrick recently shared that their wedding had to be pushed back because of his filming schedule for "The White Lotus."

But good news—the big day is now set for September, according to his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

While Arnold has had kind things to say about Miley over the years, reports from 2014 hinted that Patrick's mom, Maria Shriver, wasn't quite as supportive of the relationship at the time.

At the time, insiders said she was not comfortable with Miley's public image and even skipped an event to avoid the singer.

Interestingly, Miley and Patrick bumped into each other again recently at the 2025 Met Gala. Just weeks later, Miley included a nod to Arnold in her visual album Something Beautiful, where she rolled across his Hollywood Walk of Fame star in a cinematic tribute.