Renowned DJ and music producer Mark Ronson found himself in a hospital bed after an unexpected accident during a recent performance.

According to TMZ, the 49-year-old Grammy winner revealed on Instagram that he tore two tendons in his bicep while trying to adjust a stage monitor mid-set.

Ronson explained that he attempted to turn the heavy equipment with one hand to improve the sound for the crowd.

"That time the house PA was so bad that I tried to one-hand turn the stage monitor towards the crowd mid-mix to give them some extra juice," he wrote in his post on April 2.

"Turns out they weigh more than I thought... Two popped bicep tendons and one finished gig later, here we are, baby! #tornthisway."

Despite the painful injury, Ronson completed his set before heading to the hospital. He later shared a photo of himself wearing a hospital gown and giving a thumbs-up, keeping his sense of humor intact.

Mark Ronson Receives Star-Studded Support After DJ Injury

Many of Ronson's friends and fans quickly sent well wishes in the comments. Actress Rita Wilson wrote, "Feel better!!!" while DJ Jazzy Jeff remarked, "Yo...That's crazy...heal up bro." Singer Josh Groban added, "Yikes. Get well soon!!" Meanwhile, fellow DJ Diplo joked, "Looks like you just gave birth."

Ronson, known for producing hit songs like "Uptown Funk" and "Shallow," has had a busy year. He recently announced his memoir, "Night People: How to Be a DJ in '90s New York City," set for release in September.

In a March 27 Instagram post, he described the book as a tribute to DJing, the nightlife of New York City, and the club culture that shaped his career. "This book is my love letter to a vanished era that shaped not just my career but my identity," he shared.

Beyond his music career, Ronson has also been embracing fatherhood. In December 2024, he and his wife, actress Grace Gummer, confirmed they were expecting their second child, US Magazine said..

The couple, who wed in September 2021, already share a daughter, Ruthie, born in March 2023. Ronson was seen wearing an arm sling during a holiday event that same month, suggesting he may have already been recovering from the injury.