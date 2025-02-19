Fans of "General Hospital" are on edge as rumors swirl that Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) might be the next victim in the escalating chaos of Port Charles. With the menacing Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) back in action and a string of tragic events unfolding, viewers are bracing for potential heartbreak.

Josslyn's Dangerous Path to Justice

Josslyn has been reeling from the sudden and tragic loss of her boyfriend, Dex Heller. Dex was investigating Sam McCall's mysterious death when he was fatally stabbed while intervening in a fight. His subsequent heart attack in the hospital left Josslyn devastated, and now, her pursuit of justice for Dex may put her own life in jeopardy.

Determined to uncover the truth, Josslyn begins spying on Cyrus Renault, who is suspected to be behind both Dex and Sam's deaths. However, her reckless investigation leads her straight into the hands of the ruthless villain. In a recently released promo, Cyrus catches Josslyn in his secret hideout, leaving her pale with fear. Adding to fans' concerns, the promo shows Cyrus preparing a syringe filled with digitalis—suggesting a sinister fate for anyone who crosses him.

A Deadly Showdown Looms

Josslyn isn't the only one in grave danger. Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) is also on a mission to expose Cyrus' crimes, but it may cost her dearly. As seen in the preview, Elizabeth is shocked when Cyrus arrives at her doorstep uninvited, intensifying speculation that one of them may not make it out alive.

The promo ends with a chilling gunshot, leading fans to believe that either Josslyn or Elizabeth may meet their tragic end. While speculation continues to mount, some hope that a last-minute rescue could change the outcome.

Will Lucky Spencer Save Elizabeth?

Wednesday's episode is set to deliver high-stakes drama, as Lucky Spencer (temporarily played by Guy Wilson) makes a risky move to protect Elizabeth from Cyrus. Meanwhile, Carly Spencer's (Laura Wright) romantic evening with Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna) is cut short—possibly due to Brennan learning about Josslyn's reckless mission.

Elsewhere, Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) finds himself in conflict with Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) at The Savoy, creating tension that Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) is quick to notice. Additionally, Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) offers emotional support to Lucas Jonas (Van Hansis), who is struggling with self-doubt in the dating world.

Meanwhile, a shocking revelation shakes Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) to his core. Confiding in Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna), Chase reveals that he has discovered he is sterile, leading to fears about his future with Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton). However, unknown to him, Brook Lynn has a secret of her own—she had a child with Dante years ago and gave the baby up for adoption. This revelation is poised to ignite a major twist in the story.

Will Josslyn Survive?

As tensions rise in Port Charles, the fate of Josslyn Jacks remains uncertain. With Cyrus Renault's reign of terror continuing, will she escape his deadly grip, or will she become his next victim? Fans will have to stay tuned to "General Hospital" to see how the drama unfolds.