Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has revealed that his wife Bianca Censori left him following his controversial rants on social media.

The 47-year-old rapper announced his new song "BIANCA," featured on his latest album, WW3. In the lyrics, West suggested that Censori initially attempted to get him institutionalized due to his erratic behavior. He also said his wife suffered from panic attacks due to the hateful comments triggered by his online posts. She left after West refused to seek professional help.

"My baby, she ran away / But first, she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital 'cause I am not sick, I just do not get it," West raps. "She's having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca's back, I stay up all night I'm not going to sleep / I really don't know where she's at."

West later reveals he found out Censori took off in a car when he was tracking her whereabouts using his Maybach app. He further aimed at his wife's family, claiming they wanted him "locked up."

Lastly, West compared his current relationship with Censori to that of Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Ventura. It is important to note that Ventura has accused Combs of engaging in a pattern of control and abuse, including beating her and forcing her to have sex with male prostitutes.

In March 2025, West launched a series of attacks on celebrities, including Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and their children, through posts on X (formerly Twitter). Among his comments, he speculated about the couple's use of assisted reproductive technology and mocked their children's intelligence.

In February 2025, West faced backlash for a string of antisemitic posts in which he praised Adolf Hitler and declared himself a Nazi. These comments followed a pattern of hate speech that began in 2022 and led to the collapse of his business partnerships with brands like Adidas and Balenciaga.