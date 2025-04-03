Kanye West is once again at the center of controversy after an image resembling Ku Klux Klan robes began circulating online, reportedly tied to his upcoming album WW3. The image, shared by @djakademikstv with the caption "YE WW3 OFFICIAL ALBUM COVER," immediately ignited intense backlash across platforms like Instagram and X.

The photo features two individuals wearing Klan-style regalia, one in white and the other in a bright red hood and robe, holding a bouquet of flowers while standing in front of hay bales. Users quickly flooded the comment section, confused, angry, and in some cases, disturbingly entertained.

"I don't understand why he's doing any of this. 😞," wrote user @ebonyrobinson248. Others tried to rationalize West's actions, with @forevergtx saying, "Something changed when his mom passed, and I don't blame em for that. But no one is around him to say anything?"

The reactions were as polarized as ever. Some, like @meexhlane, praised the visual as "FIRE COVER AND FIRE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👏," while others expressed concern, with @blcc.hippiegram saying, "This 🥷🏾🥷🏾🫡 has lost the plot 😢." One user, @rahque_, commented, "Having your white wife in a kkk suite is wild...."

Debates broke out about artistic freedom, symbolism, and mental health. "Reverse psychology. Strip the symbol of its power," offered @medici_minded. But others, like @notatyourcontent, rejected the idea completely: "All y'all weird for reposting this dumb sh*t."

West has not publicly confirmed whether this is the official cover for WW3, nor explained the image's intent. As the speculation continues, one thing is certain—Ye knows how to spark conversation.