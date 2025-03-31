Kanye West has sparked outrage after appearing in an interview wearing a black Ku Klux Klan-style robe and a necklace with a swastika medallion. The rapper, 47, also wore a T-shirt designed by Sean "Diddy" Combs during his appearance on DJ Akademiks' Rumble show.

"... they want a Drake to be outta there, why do they want somebody with no hits like Kendrick to do the Superbowl..."



- Kanye West speaks on his theory on the NFL in a new Akademiks interview dressed in an all black Ku Kl*x Klan outfit pic.twitter.com/225kaOl8Sa — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) March 30, 2025

West told Akademiks the outfit was custom-made and revealed he had a white version as well. "I wanted to wear it yesterday," he said, but added he was afraid people would "put me in a hospital for my outfit."

The reaction on social media was immediate and scathing. One user on X wrote, "Kanye West actually disgusts me. Why would you wear a f**king KKK outfit to a INTERVIEW. Jesus Christ I don't know how y'all say he's your goat anymore."

Another posted, "To say that I'm disappointed in Kanye West is under the false perception that I knew who he was. This is just sad to see. F**k ya accolades, this is who you always been."

One commenter remarked, "Kanye is wearing the most racist fit ever so it's hard to take him seriously on most topics." Others condemned the swastika necklace as further provocation.

Another user wrote, "As if the swastika tee wasn't toxic enough, now Kanye West is now decked out in a black KKK Robe and hood. Surely, he must be aware of how this attire was used against Black people to instill fear and hate, yet he wears this costume with pride in his attempt to garner attention."

During the interview, West also said, "That was my fault. I didn't want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her, but that wasn't God's plan," referring to Kim Kardashian.