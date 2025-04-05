Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under the microscope once again following bullying claims amid a leadership reshuffle at a charity co-founded by him, Sentebale. Dr. Sophie Chandauka said the allegations have reignited public debate over the leadership and treatment of colleagues by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In a statement after Prince Harry abruptly quit as patron of the charity, along with Prince Seeiso and the rest of the board of trustees, Dr. Chandauka accused him of " harassment and bullying at scale." The departures come as she says internal conflict has quietly been taking place for months, and the resignations were under a lot of pressure.

Prince Harry responded to the controversy, stating he is "heartbroken" over the situation. "No one suffers more than the beneficiaries of Sentebale itself," he said. "We fully expect [the Charity Commission inquiry] will unveil the truth that collectively forced us to resign."

'Toxic Brand'

Dr. Chandauka has also alleged she was the victim of a similar harassment campaign after publicly refusing to defend Meghan in 2019. She also slammed Harry for apparently leaking to donors about her and accused him of playing the "victim card."

"This has been months of attempted ousting, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir," she said in her statement. She added that the couple's behavior reflects poor governance and weak executive management within the organization.

Speaking on The Sun's Royal Exclusive segment, royal expert Phil Dampier described the developments as "catastrophic" for the image of Harry and Meghan.

"To have a Black woman who is head of your charity accuse you of the very things other people have accused you of for many years — it couldn't get much worse really," Dampier said. "It's following a pattern that they are very difficult people to work for, if not bullies."

He pointed to past bullying charges related to Meghan as a working royal (that Buckingham Palace opted not to counter at the time) and the couple being called "grifters" after their Spotify deal blew up.

News commentator Samara Gill echoed Dampier's views, describing the Sussexes as "a toxic brand."

"It's a story we have heard so many times. It is no surprise," she said. "Dr. Sophie gives this credibility. She's worked at Meta and been a high-powered solicitor. It says a lot that Harry and Meghan are the ones to tip her over the edge."