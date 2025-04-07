​Stella Stallion, known professionally as HorsegiirL, is a German musician and DJ who identifies as half-horse, half-human.

Emerging in 2022, she has captivated the electro-dance scene with tracks like "My Barn My Rules" and "materiaL hor$e." Maintaining her equine persona, HorsegiirL appears with a muzzle, pointed ears, and a distinctive heart-shaped white spot on her forehead. Her debut EP, "v.i.p - very important pony," has attracted over 560,000 monthly Spotify listeners. She has performed at renowned venues such as Berlin's Berghain club and the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas. This month, she is scheduled to perform at Coachella in Indio, California.​

In an interview with PEOPLE, HorsegiirL discussed her background and musical journey. Raised on a farm surrounded by animals and nature, she was naturally drawn to music. She noted, "Nature is a very musical place. Anyone that likes to go for a hike knows that there's constantly a concert of all sorts of animals going on." Her professional career began after being discovered by the renowned horse singer, Whitney Horseton, during an annual harvest festival. Reflecting on her transition into the "human" music scene three years ago, she described it as "very fun."​

Addressing misconceptions, HorsegiirL emphasized her multifaceted musical talents beyond DJing. She stated, "I love singing, I love producing, I love playing instruments, and I would always consider myself a musician before a DJ." She expressed excitement about performing at Coachella, describing it as a surreal and significant opportunity. "It almost feels like, as an artist, if you get to play there, it's like you're getting knighted," she remarked.​

Regarding her unique identity, HorsegiirL highlighted the historical bond between humans and horses, suggesting a latent desire for reconnection. She observed, "I completely understand why in popular culture horses have not disappeared and in fact are being mentioned all the time. And I don't mind if anyone wants to sing about us. I'm grateful."​

Looking ahead, HorsegiirL aims to expand her musical repertoire, explore music videos, and develop a theatrical concert experience that combines storytelling with her songs. She envisions a show that "almost feels like a theater musical experience where the songs are sprinkled into it, but it follows a whole storyline."