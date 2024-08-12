It seems things aren't so sweet between YG and Saweetie.

'TMZ' reported trouble in paradise, as the two artists got into a heated argument resulting in the Los Angeles Police Department having to intervene in order to dissolve the squabble. Per sources, the alleged explosive fight happened at their L.A. home Saturday afternoon.

According to the media outlet, once deputies arrived at the residence, they immediately needed to separate the two celebs, who reportedly fell out over some cell phone drama. The police on the scene were able to confirm that no blows had been thrown.

The fight appeared to be limited to just a verbal dispute, however, the fallout was reportedly loud enough to alarm the public, as it wasn't them who called the authorities but an unidentified individual who called the police out of concern.

'TMZ' reported that the hip-hop duo came out of their altercation unscathed. Authorities reportedly remained at the premises until both hotheads remained calm. A non-criminal report had been filed just to document the incident, however no crimes were committed, per the Hollywood outlet.

Dating rumors began to swirl regarding YG, real name Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, and Saweetie, real name Daimonté Quiava Valentin Harper, after the duo linked in April 2023 and got cozy at Coachella. The rappers confirmed their romance by dishing tons of PDA during a trip to Cabo, Mexico.

Although fans thought the pair had begun to go their separate ways, the 'NANi' rap queen took to Twitter, now X, in April to rep her bae publicly in a post she captioned, "My Pisces," along with a red lip kiss emoji. "Pisces men are IT I feel you sister," a fan responded.

Fellow musician and singer Kehlani remains unbothered by the fact that 31-year-old Saweetie has her paws on her ex, as their new relationship comes nearly five years after he dated the "Change Your Life" singer.

"I'm a lesbian," Kehlani, 29, boldly stated back in June. "Why would I care?" she asked, adding she doesn't really care about what any of her ex's do as long as both parties are happy. "I love Saweetie. She's so fun, so cute, we have a song together," Kehlani added, maintaining that the rapper is "so cool."

According to 'TMZ,' both YG and Saweetie have declined to comment regarding the incident.