Zendaya and Tom Holland may be one of Hollywood's hottest couples, but it will be a while before fans catch them saying "I do."

Zendaya's stylist Law Roach revealed that while the couple are happy together, they are not rushing their nuptials.

"It's far away," Law told E! News.

Law reveals that their busy schedules are the reason that their wedding is being put off, at least for now.

"They're both doing a bunch of movies this year and there's a lot of premieres next year so you'll see a lot of red carpets," Law shared.

However, the stylist did not rule out 2026 as the year that Holland and Zendaya will get married.

"I'm resting up for 2026," Law said.

Zendaya and Holland were co-stars in the 2016 movie 'Spider-Man: Homecoming.' At the time, they shared that they were close friends. However, by 2021 they were spotted kissing and have given rare glimpses into their relationship together.

The actors have sparked engagement rumors since 2023 when Zendaya shared a picture of herself with a ring on her ring finger. At the time, Zendaya went on to deny that she and Holland were engaged.

"I posted [the photo] for my hat, not for the ring on my right finger you guys! Seriously, you think that's how I would drop the news?" Zendaya shared at that time.

Zendaya sets the record straight on Tom Holland engagement rumors after she shared a photo in which a ring was prominently featured. pic.twitter.com/i24mjRUJt1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 22, 2023

By January 2025 Zendaya appeared at the Golden Globes where she was sporting a diamond ring on her ring finger and a proposal took place between Christmas and New Year's.

Zendaya and Holland have not had their wedding yet, but the couple is reportedly eyeing kids in the future with Holland being "very adamant" about it.