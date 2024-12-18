While some couples may stray from mixing business with pleasure, Tom Holland is all about it.

After falling in love with his Spiderman: Homecoming co-star Zendaya in 2016, the two went public with their relationship in 2021. Besides Spiderman's next installment, the couple are set to star alongside each other once again for Christopher Nolan's newest project.

According to Deadline, its confirmed cast cuts no corners, also including major names like Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, and Matt Damon. The film is set to start shooting early 2025 and release in Imax July 17th, 2026.

During Holland's appearance on the Dish podcast with British radio personality Nick Grimshaw and Michelin star chef Angela Hartnett, he shared that he thoroughly enjoys booking so much work together with his girlfriend.

"It's a saving grace, [she is] the best thing that's ever happened to me," he said.

Zendaya surely shares the same sentiment. During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, where the 28-year-old was asked if it was "weird acting opposite each other," the actress admitted he makes her very comfortable.

"It's actually strangely comfortable. It's like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you're acting beside. I love working with him. He's so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he's absolutely worn down," the actress said of Holland.

The actor also mentioned he'll be spending the Christmas holiday with Zendaya's family, though he'd certainly like to include his family in the UK next go-round. "I'm going to be in America this year. I'll be with my girlfriend's family, which will be fun," Holland shared. "I think what we'd like to start doing is, rather than spending it with each family each year, bring the families together."

He continued, "That's what I think we want to do next time. This time, because we are both actors, we're terrible at organizing things, so it hasn't happened yet, but the thought's there. The idea has been planted."