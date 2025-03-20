Zendaya's half-sister, Latonja Coleman, has spoken out about their family, making claims about their estranged relationship following the actress's engagement to Tom Holland.

Coleman, 51, who shares a father, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, with the 'Euphoria' star, told The US Sun that she has only seen Zendaya twice in the last seven years. She described feeling distant from her sister and claimed Zendaya is not as warm as the public perceives her.

She recalled their most recent meeting at their grandmother's funeral in January, their first encounter since 2018. "When I tried to talk to her, she just gave me a one-arm hug. It felt like I was just a fan," Coleman said.

Coleman alleged that Zendaya remains involved with other siblings but has excluded her. "Zendaya is very active with my other sister and brother's kids," she said. "But my grandkids don't even know her. They think she's just from the Disney Channel."

Zendaya took Tom Holland to a family party and they called him Spider-Man.



"Lemme get Spider-Man." 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/hReAZDSE0S — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) February 3, 2025

She also claimed she was ignored when she reached out after being diagnosed with cancer. "I tried to get in touch with Zendaya when I was diagnosed with cancer, but [family members] slammed the door on me," she said. "I went through cancer and chemotherapy all by myself with no help, no support."

Despite their strained relationship, Coleman had positive remarks about Holland, whom she met in 2018. "He's down to earth and my family likes him. They just look like an odd couple because he's so short and she's so tall. But other than that, I think he's the one for her."

While Zendaya has spoken about her strong bond with family, Coleman blames their father for their estrangement. "He's the reason I haven't been able to have a relationship with Zendaya," she said.

Although she feels hurt, Coleman insists she is not after money. "I don't want her money. I just want to be in her life, to show her that I love her and support her."

As Zendaya and Holland plan their wedding, it remains uncertain if this family conflict will be resolved or deepen further. What is clear is that the matter has now become public, something Zendaya has largely avoided throughout her career.