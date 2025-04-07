Ben Affleck is turning heads after being spotted wearing a wedding ring—despite recently splitting from wife Jennifer Lopez.

The 52-year-old actor was recently spotted on the Los Angeles set of his upcoming Netflix film, "Animals," in which he portrays a married mayoral candidate.

The gold wedding band, however, is just part of his character's costume, not a sign of rekindled romance.

Affleck was taking a smoke break during filming when photographers captured him in a plaid jacket, button-down shirt, and the ring.

While some fans speculated about the meaning behind the jewelry, a source close to the production confirmed it was for the role. "Animals" marks Affleck's return as writer, director, and lead actor since 2023's "Air."

"He's both acting and producing," the insider shared. "He's always great to work with. Filming just kicked off, but it's been great so far. Ben's in a great mood and super fun to work with."

The film, produced under Artists Equity—the production company founded by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon—features Kerry Washington in the role of the candidate's wife. Steven Yeun, Gillian Anderson, and Ray Fisher round out the cast, People said.

Ben Affleck Resumes Filming 'Animals' as J.Lo Shoots New Rom-Com

Production on "Animals" commenced on March 7; however, Netflix has yet to announce an official release date or reveal detailed information about the film's plot. Reports say the thriller centers around a couple whose son is kidnapped, forcing them into desperate action.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez, 55, has also returned to work. She was recently seen filming "Office Romance" in New Jersey, looking stylish in a grey trench coat and heels.

Lopez stars opposite Brett Goldstein, who has openly praised the singer and reportedly pushed for her casting.

According to DailyMail, the project is being directed by Ol Parker, with Lopez also signed on as a producer.

Sources say Lopez is excited about her new movie and the chance to spend more time on the East Coast. "She's been looking forward to this new project," a source said. "She's doing well and happy to be out of Los Angeles for a bit."

Affleck, who previously quit smoking in 2005, has resumed the habit in recent years.

While he hasn't spoken much publicly about his split from Lopez, he called the breakup "embarrassing" in a recent interview, adding, "It's just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships."