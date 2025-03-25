Ben Affleck is revealing new details surrounding the end of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

In a candid feature for the April 2025 issue of GQ, the actor reflected on their 2024 separation and his choice to be part of Lopez's documentary 'The Greatest Love Story Never Told,' despite his visible discomfort with how much of their relationship was made public.

"Part of it was, 'Okay, if I'm going to participate in this, I want to try to do it in an honest way and in a way that's interesting,'" Affleck said. "Because I thought it was an interesting examination."

He acknowledged the difference in how they each handle fame, saying, "There are a lot of people who I think have handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have, Jennifer among them. My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers. As happens in relationships, you don't always have the same attitude towards these things."

Affleck explained his thinking further: "And so I thought, Oh, this is interesting because how do you reconcile that? Love and support this person. I believe in them. They're great. I want people to see that. And I think the thing that I said in that documentary or the piece that they used was where I said, 'You don't marry a ship captain.' And then say, 'Well, I don't like going out in the water.' You've got to own what you knew going into any relationship."

Clarifying the situation, Affleck said, "And I think it's important to say that wasn't the cause of some major fracture. It's not like you can watch that documentary and go, 'Oh, now I understand the issues that these two had.'"

Affleck emphasized that there was no dramatic reason behind the divorce. "There's no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue," he stated. "It's just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do."