The battle in Wendy Williams' ongoing guardianship showdown turned sour this week when the talk show host's guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, swept in and prevented her from being released from the assisted living facility to have dinner with her niece, Alex Finnie, and her newly hired attorney, Joe Tacopina.

According to insiders who spoke to TMZ, Williams arranged for the evening at a New York City restaurant, but it was called off when Morrissey refused to allow her to leave.

Morrissey, who manages Williams' conservatorship, has previously assured the public and attorneys for Williams' family that she can see them at any time she wants.

The guardian's legal team said in March that the 60-year-old star had two recent trips to Florida to see her family.

However, the exact reason behind denying the dinner outing remains unclear.

Williams' Growing Frustration with the Guardianship

The conflict over Williams getting her freedom comes as the TV personality has been fighting against guardianship. The former daytime TV queen has described her current living condition as a "luxury prison" and has spoken out about wanting the guardianship to come to an end.

According to those in the star's inner circle, Williams is prepared to seek a jury trial if the judge does not end the arrangement pretty soon. Her lawyer would face Morrissey in court.

The legal expert is best known for his recent win in the A$AP Rocky trial. If the case is tried before a jury, Tacopina's crackling courtroom persona could be a frontline force in the ongoing warfare for Williams' independence.