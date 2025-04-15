Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett has revealed she may be done with acting for good. In a new interview, the 55-year-old star said she is seriously thinking about stepping away from Hollywood and retiring from her career in movies, TV, and theater.

"My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting," Blanchett told The Standard. "There are a lot of things I want to do with my life."

Known for her powerful roles in films like "Elizabeth," "The Aviator," and "Blue Jasmine," Blanchett has been acting for over 30 years. Despite her fame and success, she admits she never fully got used to the spotlight.

Reflecting on her experience in the spotlight, the actress shared that seeing isolated quotes from interviews can sometimes feel exaggerated or out of context, noting that her words often make more sense when heard as part of a full conversation.

She also spoke candidly about her complex relationship with fame, admitting it has always felt somewhat foreign.

Cate Blanchett Says Acting Feels Like a Love Affair She's Falling Out Of

Rather than expecting to fit in, she approaches new environments with curiosity and has learned to embrace a sense of discomfort throughout her life.

Blanchett, who has four children, says this isn't the first time she's considered leaving acting. In a 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, she said she often thinks about quitting. "It's not occasional — it's continual. On a daily or weekly basis, for sure. It's a love affair... you fall in and out of love with it."

Even though she's talking about retiring, Cate is still working. This weekend, she'll appear in her first radio play for BBC Radio 4.

According to DailyMail, the 90-minute production "The Fever" stars Cate Blanchett as a traveler who becomes ill while navigating a country devastated by war.

Explaining why she took on the radio project, Blanchett shared, "I'm obsessed with the psychological space that is the interior of people's cars. I have some of my most meaningful conversations with my kids there."

Blanchett's impressive career has earned her many awards, including two Oscars and multiple BAFTAs. But despite all the praise and success, she says she's ready for a new chapter.