Renée Zellweger and her close friend and frequent co-star Hugh Grant sat down for a wide-ranging Q&A for British Vogue, covering everything from the quirks of their friendship to her 6-year hiatus from acting.

The two are currently promoting their highly anticipated film, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy -- the latest in the Bridget Jones' Diary franchise -- this time following Jones (played by Zellweger) as a widow struggling to find her place in the world while balancing a romance with a man over 20 years younger than her.

Grant has been long-time friends with Zellweger, as the pair played lovers in the 2001 film, Bridget Jones' Diary, in addition to the sequel, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.

Grant asked the actress why took a six-year break from acting during the interview. Zellweger did not appear in any films from 2010 to 2016.

"Why did you take a hiatus?" Grant asked Zellweger.

"Because I needed to. I was sick of the sound of my own voice," she responded honestly. "When I was working, I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, listen to you. Are you sad again, Renée? Oh, is this your mad voice?' It was a regurgitation of the same emotional experiences."

When 64-year-old Grant dug into what she did with the extra time spent away, she expressed that she's been quite busy with family, friends, her health, and new projects.

"I wrote music and studied international law," the 55-year-old actress shared. "I built a house, rescued a pair of older doggies, created a partnership that led to a production company, advocated for and fundraised with a sick friend, and spent a lot of time with family and godchildren and driving across the country with the dogs."

She concluded: "I got healthy."

Zellweger — known for her role in an array of cult-favorite romantic comedies — flaunted her new look in the accompany photoshoot, sporting a reported David Bowie-inspired pixie cut on the cover of British Vogue.

In the photoshoot, the actress paired the smart look with an unbuttoned pointed collar shirt and trousers, in addition to flaunting additional tailored looks throughout the shoot. In her interview, she also mentions that she prefers "appropriate covering" when it comes to her wardrobe.

"Vogue thinks you're very good in little black dresses," Grant replied after she joked that she arrived in a tracksuit.

"Oh, that's very nice. I mean, a little black dress does a girl a lot of good," she responded.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is set to debut in theatres on February 14.