Donald Trump's cameo in 'Home Alone 2' will never be cut, according to the director of the movie.

Chris Columbus, who directed the movie, spoke about 'Home Alone 2' in an interview revealing his concerns that he could be exiled if he were to cut Trump's cameo from the movie.

The director told the San Francisco Chronicle that Trump's short appearance in the movie has "become this curse" and that he wishes that it was "gone" from the movie. Columbus went on to say that he thinks that if he were to cut Trump's appearance in the movie, he could be removed from the United States.

"I can't cut it. If I cut it, I'll probably be sent out of the country. I'll be considered sort of not fit to live in the United States, so I'll have to go back to Italy or something," the director said.

The scene in the movie lasts under a minute and sees the main character, Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, once again alone and without his family. While alone in New York City, Culkin's character asks the current president to point him in the direction of the Plaza Hotel.

Columbus and Trump have exchanged barbs at each other over the years with Columbus claiming that Trump bullied his way into the movie. Trump fired back at the claims that he bullied his way into the movie.

"That cameo helped make the movie a success, but if they felt bullied, or didn't want me, why did they put me in, and keep me there, for over 30 years? Because I was, and still am, great for the movie. Just another Hollywood guy from the past looking for a quick fix of Trump publicity for himself!" Trump shared on Truth Social in 2023.

'Home Alone 2' would become a massive success, grossing $359 million against a budget of $28 million.