JK Rowling has welcomed a landmark ruling from the UK Supreme Court, which confirms that the legal definition of a woman under the Equality Act is based on biological sex. The bestselling "Harry Potter" author said the decision "protects the rights of women and girls" across the UK.

"It took three extraordinary, determined Scottish women and a powerful movement behind them to get this case to the Supreme Court," Rowling posted on X (formerly Twitter). "In winning, they've safeguarded the rights of women and girls across the UK. @ForWomenScot, I'm so proud to know you."

Rowling, 59, has been a vocal advocate for women's rights and is reported to have contributed over $90,000 to help fund the legal challenge led by the grassroots group For Women Scotland.

According to Newsweek, the case revolved around a 2018 Scottish law that aimed to ensure gender balance on public boards, defining "woman" to include transgender women. Critics, including For Women Scotland, argued this undermined protections based on biological sex under the UK-wide Equality Act 2010.

Still, the Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, concluded that interpreting "woman" to include those with a Gender Recognition Certificate would make the law "incoherent and unworkable."

Read more: Harry Potter TV Series Casts Paapa Essiedu as Snape Leaving Fans Concerned He May Face Racism

Instead, it ruled that the Equality Act's use of terms like "sex," "man," and "woman" must refer strictly to biological sex.

While the ruling narrows the legal definition of sex to biology, the court made clear that transgender individuals will still enjoy protections under the Equality Act. It stated that trans people are safeguarded from discrimination under the category of "gender reassignment" and remain protected from various forms of direct and indirect discrimination.

Rowling's stance on gender and sex has long been a flashpoint in public debates, earning both fierce criticism and firm support.

Just a month before celebrating this court ruling, Rowling appeared to have aimed at the three lead actors from the Harry Potter film franchise—Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint—in a post on social media.

According to the Guardian, responding to a prompt that asked, "What actor/actress instantly ruins a movie for you?" Rowling quipped: "Three guesses. Sorry, but that was irresistible," followed by three laughing emojis.

Three guesses.



Sorry, but that was irresistible.

🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/hAMHw2b8EV — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 18, 2025

Though she didn't name them directly, the remark is widely believed to be a dig at Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint—all of whom distanced themselves from Rowling in 2020 after she published an essay that discussed surviving sexual assault and expressed gender-critical views.

At the time, the actors made public statements supporting trans rights.

Radcliffe said at the time, "Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people."

Watson also weighed in, posting: "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned."