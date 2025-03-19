J.K. Rowling has seemingly shaded the case of the 'Harry Potter' movies and how they have spoken out against her in the past.

In a post to her X account, Rowling quote tweeted another tweet that read: "What actor/actress instantly ruins a movie for you?"

This led Rowling to not reveal any names, instead, she offered a possible jab at the cast of her 'Harry Potter' movies.

"Three guesses. Sorry, but that was irresistible," she said.

Many users picked up on the "three" assuming it to be actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

"Three guesses? 1. The same people who made millions off your work, then turned on you when it was 'cool,'" one person commented.

Others shared a picture of the cast as their guess.

Rowling has faced significant criticism over comments she made regarding the transgender community. In June 2020 she posted to her website where she further elaborated her concerns about gender identity and its implications for women's rights. She argued that some aspects of transgender activism could erode the concept of sex, thereby affecting the lived experiences of women globally.

In response, several key actors from the 'Harry Potter' film series publicly distanced themselves from Rowling's comments. Daniel Radcliffe, who portrayed Harry Potter, expressed that "transgender women are women" and apologized to fans for any pain caused by the author's remarks, according to The Guardian.

Emma Watson, known for her role as Hermione Granger, reiterated her support for the transgender community, stating, "Trans people are who they say they are."

Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, also voiced his disagreement, emphasizing the importance of transgender rights.

"I firmly stand with the trans community Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment," he said per the BBC.

Rowling's latest jabs comes after a separate and heated X exchange with with rapper Azealia Banks.