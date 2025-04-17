Prince Harry and King Charles are reportedly still not on speaking terms, with their already fragile relationship continuing to decline.

Ever Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties and moved to California, the rift with the rest of the royal household members has only intensified. King Charles may be cancer-stricken, but this does not mean there are any softening to their alleged fallout.

The two haven't spoken privately since February 2023, and recent reports suggest King Charles is now avoiding all communication from his youngest son—ignoring both phone calls and letters. Their estrangement appears to have hit a new low.

Just last week, Harry was in the UK for a legal hearing tied to his ongoing dispute with RAVEC, the committee in charge of assigning taxpayer-funded security. He's seeking official protection for himself, Meghan, and their children Archie and Lilibet during visits to the UK.

Despite being aware of the court dates, King Charles scheduled a trip to Italy that overlapped with Prince Harry's visit—something many see as a deliberate snub.

According to People magazine, the King is keeping his distance to avoid becoming involved in Harry's legal fight. Harry reportedly believes the entire issue could be resolved if his father simply requested the restoration of his security.

To make matters worse, Charles—who is currently undergoing cancer treatment—allegedly didn't inform Harry about his recent hospitalization and has continued to avoid contact.

Back in March, King Charles III was briefly hospitalized after experiencing temporary side effects related to his ongoing cancer treatment.

Following his hospital visit, the 76-year-old monarch returned to Clarence House, where he is continuing to carry out light duties, including working on official documents and making calls from his study.

On medical advice, Charles has cancelled a planned visit to Birmingham scheduled for Friday. The trip was set to include four engagements and a packed public itinerary.

Although King Charles III continues to undergo cancer treatment, he appears intent on not letting his illness define him. The monarch has remained visibly committed to his royal duties, often drawing energy from public engagements and interactions with crowds.

Despite the health challenges, the King has shown no signs of easing up, maintaining a busy schedule of appearances and responsibilities. His determination to stay engaged highlights his dedication to the role—even as he manages treatment behind the scenes.

The Palace first revealed the King's cancer diagnosis in February 2024, though it has not disclosed specific details about the type or stage of the illness.