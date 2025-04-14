As Prince Harry continues to make headlines, whispers about a potential follow-up to his tell-all memoir "Spare" are growing louder.

The Duke of Sussex, who has never shied away from controversy, may have more to reveal about his turbulent relationship with the royal family—this time potentially in the form of a second explosive book. The possibility has palace aides on edge as they wonder whether Harry is preparing to unleash further royal secrets.

Following Harry's recent public comments and ongoing legal battles, it has been suggested that he might have a "Spare" sequel in the works. The 40-year-old royal chillingly said during a two-day London legal hearing that officers' security for him was now a "trap" to limit him to the royal fold. One insider who spoke to The Sun described the development as, "This is clearly intensely personal. There are fears about what he might do if the decision goes against him. This could not come at a worse time."

Insiders say Harry may be sitting on the other half of what he truly believes, frustrated with the system, with the Duke's security and personal well-being in the end so much more important than only a fight with the law. During an interview last Friday where he also said, "People would be shocked by what's being held back," sparking rumors that he could be preparing to reveal more secrets in a future memoir or even a podcast.

Public Backlash and Royal Criticism

Author Robert Jobson slammed the Duke for refusing to take responsibility for his own actions, especially his move to California and the subsequent details of his lifestyle and security.

"Harry is demanding taxpayer-funded security while living in luxury abroad," Jobson said. "His claims of a security conspiracy seem to avoid the bigger picture."

Meanwhile, sources also suggest that King Charles has not seen Harry in over a year, reportedly due to the ongoing court case. The King's recent hospitalization for cancer treatment has only deepened the strain in their relationship.

'Spare' Was Only the Tip of the Iceberg

Harry himself said when "Spare" was published in 2023 that there was so much he left out that it easily could have been two books, "Spare" or otherwise. At the time, in an interview, he said, "The hard bit was taking things out." Harry's legal struggles and family strife suggest the royal member still has stories left to tell.

Palace aides are now braced for further bombshells as to whether Harry actually intends to save some of the juicier material for a second memoir.