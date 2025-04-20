Prince Andrew, long absent from the royal spotlight due to controversy, made a notable appearance at the annual Easter Sunday church service alongside King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle.

The event, held at the historic St George's Chapel, marked a rare public outing for the Duke of York, who has largely retreated from royal duties in recent years. Other royals who attended the event were Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Andrew's former wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Prince William and Princess Kate were not present, choosing instead to spend the holiday privately with their children in Norfolk.

The Duke has not been seen at a formal royal family event since last Easter, and his attendance is seen by some as a sign of slightly improved relations with his brother, the King.

The Duke of York's friendship with Epstein first drew widespread criticism in 2011, after photos surfaced of the pair in New York following Epstein's release from prison. Andrew was also criticized when it emerged that his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, received a payment from Epstein, reportedly arranged by Andrew himself. These revelations led to growing calls for him to step down from his role as the UK's Special Representative for International Trade and Investment, a position he lost in 2011.

The most serious accusations against Prince Andrew came from Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17. Giuffre's claims led to a civil lawsuit in the United States, which Andrew's legal team failed to have dismissed. In January 2022, Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages by the late Queen Elizabeth II. The following month, he reached a financial settlement with Giuffre, reportedly worth millions of pounds, without admitting any liability.

In addition to the Epstein scandal, Andrew has faced scrutiny over alleged connections to a suspected Chinese spy, Yang Tengbo. British authorities barred Yang from entering the UK, citing national security concerns and describing him as a "close confidante" of Andrew.