Lisa Rinna, former star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," has revealed that severe postpartum depression after the birth of her daughters led her to threaten the life of her husband, actor Harry Hamlin.

On a recent episode of their podcast, "Let's Not Talk About the Husband," Rinna, 61, and Hamlin, 73, spoke about her struggles and her "horrible" thoughts after giving birth to daughter Dinna, now 26, and Amelia, now 23.

"I'll never forget after Amelia was born, we were at the cabin in Canada, we went to a movie one day in Bracebridge, and you said, 'I'm gonna kill you,'" Hamlin said in the podcast. "We were sitting outside the theater. You said, 'You better watch out. I feel like killing you.' You said, 'Keep the knives in the drawer.'"

Rinna later confirmed this, adding that, at the time, she was having "horrible hallucinations" of killing other people and said she also had visions of harming herself by driving her car "into a brick wall." That said, the reality star emphasized that she never had visions of hurting her daughters.

After seeking help, the actress was prescribed antidepressants, which she said helped her almost immediately and allowed her to reset and recalibrate.

Postpartum depression is a serious mental health condition that affects about 1 in 7 new mothers after childbirth. It goes beyond the typical "baby blues," which usually resolves within two weeks. It can cause intense feelings of sadness, hopelessness, irritability, and fatigue that may last for months if left untreated. Symptoms can appear within a week of delivery or develop gradually over the first year.

Women with postpartum depression may struggle to care for themselves or their babies, and may experience frequent crying, anxiety, guilt, and difficulty bonding with their newborns.

Treatment for postpartum depression is effective and usually involves a combination of psychotherapy (talk therapy), medication, and support from family or support groups. Antidepressants are commonly prescribed, and many are considered safe to use while breastfeeding.