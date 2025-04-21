Dr. Mehmet Oz's 11-year-old granddaughter fainted during his White House swearing-in ceremony on Friday, prompting a brief disruption during President Donald Trump's remarks.

Two days later, her mother, Daphne Oz, says the child is "doing well" and has made a full recovery.

"Thank you to everyone checking in on Philo after her big day in the Oval Office," Daphne Oz wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"We are so grateful it was nothing serious, and she bounced right back — with a trip for some delicious Navy Mess soft serve for good measure!!"

Philomena "Philo" Bijou, as per PEOPLE, fainted on April 18 during her grandfather's swearing-in as administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), an appointment made by Trump.

The event took place in the Oval Office, where Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. administered the oath.

In footage from the ceremony, family members could be heard reacting to the incident.

One voice said, "Philo fainted, Philo fainted. Dad, go!" Dr. Oz moved to check on his granddaughter before returning to stand beside the president.

Aides then ushered attendees and the press out of the room.

A White House spokesperson confirmed the incident in a statement to PEOPLE, saying, "A minor family member fainted during Dr. Oz's swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office.

We are happy to say she is okay."

Daphne Oz Thanks WhiteHouse Medical Team

In her social media post, Daphne Oz reflected on the moment.

She expressed gratitude to the White House medical team, staff, and Trump, who she said "went out of his way to make both our children feel comfortable in a stressful situation."

"A more than memorable day at the White House for all of us!!" she wrote.

She also praised her father's lifelong commitment to health and service.

"I am so proud our family could be with my father @DrOz as he was sworn in as CMS Administrator with the task of helping all Americans access the health we deserve," she wrote.

"I am always in awe of the myriad ways he has found to truly help and save lives, first as a cardio thoracic surgeon, then on his TV show which for many became an invaluable resource in helping us become experts in our own bodies and a part of the conversation."

"Love you, Dad!" she added.

Dr. Oz was joined at the ceremony by his wife Lisa, and children Oliver, Daphne, Zoe, and Arabella.

Daphne attended with husband John Jovanovic and their children, including Philomena.

The brief scare did not delay the proceedings, and Philomena appeared in family photos shared afterward, smiling and in good spirits.