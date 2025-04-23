Tina Knowles describes the beginnings of her daughter Beyoncé's romance with Jay-Z — the hip-hop mogul wasn't the only man in pursuit of the singer — in her new memoir "Matriarch."

The two, now married for over a decade, began their romance as friends, but Beyoncé's choice was far from certain at the time.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z first met through phone conversations in the early 2000s, during which they discussed similar experiences in the music business. In a comment by Tina, their relationship began when the two were friends who supported each other and shared their insecurities.

Per Us Weekly, the famous mom said, "Beyoncé had developed a friendship with [Jay], solely over the phone. They provided good counsel to each other as they discussed the industry, each sharing a singular confidence in their artistic vision."

After some time, Beyoncé invited Jay-Z to his house for dinner with his family while the rapper was in Houston for a concert, so the two could finally meet face to face. Before you knew it, they were more than just friends, and she simply told her mother, "He's just so nice."

But the former Destiny's Child star was not so sure about Jay-Z being the one for her.

In 2002, Jay-Z and another man—likely her high school sweetheart, Lyndall Locke —were spotted visiting the set while Beyoncé was shooting "Austin Powers in Goldmember" at the time. Beyoncé reached out to her mother for advice as she was torn between the two.

Tina, offering a motherly perspective, asked, "Well, who do you like the most? Who do you enjoy talking to more?" After reflecting on the question, Beyoncé's answer was clear: it was Jay-Z. Tina fondly recalls, "It's humbling how love can begin with such a simple feeling. You like talking to someone over the phone, and before you know it, that love takes you to the stars."

Family Bonds and Approvals

As Beyoncé and Jay-Z's relationship blossomed, both families became more involved. Tina Knowles emphasized the importance of both sides getting to know each other, which included Beyoncé meeting Jay-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, and his grandmother, Hattie White, who was featured on the track "Freedom" from Beyoncé's "Lemonade" album.

She shared, "That was the start of the Carter and Knowles families joining as one family, and we are all very close to this day." This marked the beginning of a strong bond between the two families, which would later play a significant role in their relationship.

Tina also shared private information regarding the 2008 wedding of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. In her memoir, Tina writes that the pair opted to marry at home in an effort to keep the celebration under wraps, saying, "We had the wedding at their house on April 4 because it was the only place that we knew it wouldn't get out."

The atmosphere was alive with love and life despite the secrecy of the day. Tina spoke about the cozy, casual vibe, explaining, "Our gatherings would become parties, rich with laughter and storytelling, drinking and dancing. In the Bible, it says to eat, drink, and be merry, and that's what our evenings are like with the Carters."