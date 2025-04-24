Actor Jason Biggs, best known for his role in "American Pie," recently shared the real reason behind his striking transformation: a long journey toward better health.

The 46-year-old appeared at the 2025 City Harvest Gala in New York City looking noticeably slimmer, after losing 40 pounds — not from a trendy diet or celebrity program, but from changing the way he lives.

"I had some cholesterol issues," Biggs told Page Six. "Probably because of the ... ice cream pints I would knock back."

He explained that getting his cholesterol under control and losing the weight didn't happen overnight. "It's been a journey," he said, adding that his cholesterol dropped by 70 points.

Jason credits simple lifestyle changes for his results. "No, it's just healthier food," he told Daily Mail, denying rumors he used weight-loss drugs like Ozempic.

Instead, he pointed to biking along the West Side Highway and cutting out unhealthy snacks as key to his success. "I bike a lot. It's one of my favorite things to do."

His motivation came partly from the stress and excitement of directing his first feature film. "It was probably the most stressed I've ever been in my life, professionally anyway," he said. That stress helped push him to make better choices.

Jason Biggs Talks Diet, Sobriety, and Family Health Habits

Jason didn't have a final number in mind when he started, but he knew he needed to make a change. "I wanted to lose weight. I wanted to bring my cholesterol down — and I brought it down," he said. The full journey took about a year and a half, with some ups and downs along the way.

This isn't the first time Jason has been open about personal struggles. In 2024, he opened up about his struggle with alcoholism during an episode of his wife Jenny Mollen's podcast, ENews said.

He shared that despite attending therapy, he often found himself heading straight to the liquor store afterward.

He's now been sober for over seven years, first sharing his progress in 2018 with fans on Instagram.

Though he looks different, Jason says surgery for loose skin isn't something he's thinking about. "Oh God no," he laughed. "I haven't lost that much. I'm just working out, trying to turn it into muscle."

As for acting, Jason is keeping things flexible — weight loss or not. "I'll take any role," he joked.

With support from his wife Jenny and their two sons, Sid and Lazlo, Jason is focused on staying healthy as a family. "We try to promote healthy living and exercise with the boys just by doing it ourselves," he shared.